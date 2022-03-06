ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Update

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECTM stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.28. 272,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,667. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a yield of 50.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

