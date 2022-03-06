Edgewell Personal Care Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $35.71 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.