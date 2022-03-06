Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Edison International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Edison International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Edison International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 375,474 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.59. 2,034,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,223. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

