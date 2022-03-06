Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Update

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 468,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 104,413 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADOC opened at $10.17 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

