Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

EGTYF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.