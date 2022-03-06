Eight Capital Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.17.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$27.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

