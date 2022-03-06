Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,056. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

