Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.24)-(0.20) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 3,467,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.20. Elastic has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Elastic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

