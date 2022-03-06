Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 23rd

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.49 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

