Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a C$14.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$11.61 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.15.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.