Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. 519,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,171. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 31.82 and a quick ratio of 66.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

