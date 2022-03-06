ELYSIA (EL) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.90 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. ELYSIA has a market cap of $21.90 million and approximately $470,687.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00103604 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.