EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.91. 336,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

