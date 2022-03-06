Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $1,710,058.14 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $67.04 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

