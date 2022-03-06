Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 436,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

