Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 3.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 23,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,992,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several analysts recently commented on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

The stock has a market cap of $806.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 988,813 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $2,638,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 276.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 462,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 339,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after buying an additional 330,102 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

