Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 3.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 23,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,992,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Several analysts recently commented on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.
The stock has a market cap of $806.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.