Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $239.12 Average PT from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ENPH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.15. 2,512,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,643. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

