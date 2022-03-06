EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.47. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

