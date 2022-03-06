Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 853,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 480.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($32.60) to GBX 2,530 ($33.95) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($32.20) to GBX 2,700 ($36.23) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,615.00.

OTCMKTS GMVHF traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768. Entain has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

