Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($34.48) to GBX 2,590 ($34.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.05) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,165.11 ($29.05).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,492 ($20.02) on Thursday. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($33.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,648.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,825.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.