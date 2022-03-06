EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.580-$2.660 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $540.70.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems stock traded down $14.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,823. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,010,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.