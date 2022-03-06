EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.580-$2.660 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $540.70.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $14.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $476.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

