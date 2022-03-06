Epizyme, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EPZM. StockNews.com raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock worth $15,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

