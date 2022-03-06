Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.15.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $34.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

