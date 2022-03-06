Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IsoPlexis Corp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IsoPlexis in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of ISO stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,637,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,579,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,392,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

