Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quanterix Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Quanterix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.60. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

