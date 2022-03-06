Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.30 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $578.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

