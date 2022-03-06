Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.30 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $578.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.