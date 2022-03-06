Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $862.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 862 ($11.57) and last traded at GBX 878 ($11.78), with a volume of 26175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 897 ($12.04).
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.57) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.57) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 919.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 986.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of £968.31 million and a PE ratio of 75.73.
About Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.
