Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.11

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.73) to €13.00 ($14.61) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

