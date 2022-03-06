Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. 7,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.