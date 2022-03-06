Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Evercel alerts:

This table compares Evercel and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

16.4% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evercel and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.37 $1.12 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Evercel and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

Microvast has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Evercel.

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evercel beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Microvast (Get Rating)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.