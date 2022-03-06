Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,549 shares of company stock worth $2,726,040. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

