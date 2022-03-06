Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Head to Head Comparison

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Eviation Aircraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 72.15 -$32.55 million ($3.75) -4.06 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.69%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,146.20% -115.40% -102.37% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

