Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $147,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,408 shares of company stock worth $1,827,656. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

