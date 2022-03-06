Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Evolus stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,563,096 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 636,109 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Evolus by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 615,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

