Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Evolus stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
About Evolus (Get Rating)
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
