ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,355. ExlService has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

