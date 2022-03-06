Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 42.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD opened at $99.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.69 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

