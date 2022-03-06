Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in February

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

EXPGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Experian stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24. Experian has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

