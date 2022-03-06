EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

