EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.44 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,491.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 582,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 249,998 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 278,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 210,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

EYPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

