EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EZFL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 440,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. EzFill has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the third quarter valued at $295,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

