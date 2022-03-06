Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $588.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $529.00 to $588.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $497.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.45. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,137,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $60,173,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $57,882,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

