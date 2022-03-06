Family Capital Trust Co Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Family Capital Trust Co cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $272.54. 2,474,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,286. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.69 and a 200-day moving average of $304.81. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.