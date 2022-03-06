Family Capital Trust Co Sells 1,834 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,768 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 43.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $154,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.13. 2,751,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,872. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.81 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.15 and a 200 day moving average of $589.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.