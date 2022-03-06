Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.85. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)
Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily