Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.85. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATH. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $139,738,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.