Fear (FEAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $224,340.00

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Fear has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $224,340.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00035241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00104314 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

