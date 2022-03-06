Fear (FEAR) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Fear has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $222,644.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103374 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

