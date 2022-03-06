Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

