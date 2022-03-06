Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,485 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. 256,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

