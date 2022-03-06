Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 421,800 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 609,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.